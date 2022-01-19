The FBI’s Latest Disgrace

Jesse takes a look at how the FBI responded to the terrorist indecent in a Texas synagogue over the weekend.

Fresh off the back of AG Garland setting the government’s sights on concerned parents, the FBI didn’t want to jump to any Anti-Semitic conclusions with the synagogue shooting.

Jesse emphasizes this is merely a double standard the left and its enforcement arm seem to have when it comes to who is committing the atrocity.

Whereas Biden was cautious not to make any judgments this time around, a stark difference after he condemned Kyle Rittenhouse last summer.