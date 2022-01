Covid-19 update: India registers over 2.82 lakh cases, 441 deaths | Oneindia News

As Omicron variant of coronavirus drives new Covid-19 cases in India, the country registered 2,82,970 new infections in a day even as many cities have been reporting a decline.

