Porsche Taycan revealed as new Formula E safety car

A Porsche with a claim to leadership: When the Taycan with its striking design leaves the pit lane and onto the track in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, it is soon at the front of the field.

The first all-electric sports car from Porsche this season is the new Safety Car of the innovative electric racing series.

It celebrates its premiere on the racetrack at the start of the Formula E season on April 28/29.

January in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is intended to be more than just the safety vehicle for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Its eye-catching livery, which features the colors of all eleven teams as well as the FIA and Formula E, symbolizes the commitment of everyone involved to Formula E and the common path to the all-electric future of motorsport.

At the same time, it visualizes social values such as diversity and community.

The number 22 recognizes the performance of the 22 drivers competing this season.