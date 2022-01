Your Transformation Journey Podcast with Guest Paul Forchione

Paul was born with cerebral palsy and it was so severe that the doctors told his mom that he would never be able to walk.

Thank goodness for a wonderful mom and a great mindset that wasn’t his story.

He was able to overcome it and is now able to live a very active life.

It wasn’t easy, however, to get to that point.

Today as a Mindset Coach, Paul shares his story with his clients to help them rewrite their own stories to go after their true dreams and desires.