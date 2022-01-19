😱Received a 2nd Strike Banned for 2Weeks. Still Streaming live on the Foxhole often& Amazing Video

Remember to slow it down when I pan and zoom in and out and pay close attention to the light on the tree it's a lie in your head it's not the sunlight reflecting off the tree.

Do your "due diligence" & never trust what you read, hear or ever see.

I have a bunch of videos under the "Unlisted" tab I am just going to start releasing them.

I think I can do that while on my 2-week ban.

I think every time I live Stream on Foxhole I will release a Video announcing when in the title or description.

I am going to be live streaming on there at 444 am Pacific Time today.