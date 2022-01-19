'I won't be bullied': Britney Spears sends cease-and-desist letter over sister Jamie Lynn's book

Britney Spears has sent a cease-and-desist letter ordering her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, to stop talking about her in interviews to promote her new autobiography.
Britney Spears has sent a cease-and-desist letter ordering her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, to stop talking about her in interviews to promote her new autobiography.
The singer accuses Jamie Lynn Spears of promoting "false or fantastical grievances" in her new book.
Britney Spears has penned another open letter to Jamie Lynn on social media amid their feud over accusations made in Jamie's new..