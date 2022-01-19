CANADIAN TRUCKER'S STRIKE WILL STARVE CANADIANS

Deception Bytes discusses the news of the day focusing on the ongoing political scandals from a Christian patriotic perspective.

In tonight's video we discuss the coming Canadian trucker's strike that begins on Sunday January 3rd.

This will halt all deliveries of food, medicine, supplies and gasoline.

We also discuss the fact that the 5G network will be switched on in North America for the first time.

Interestingly, the date 1,19 is 911 backwards.

Also discussed is Joe Biden's insult to MLK and the fact that Russia is preparing for war.

Other items of interest are also discussed.