'In the name of God, go': Tory MPs speech sums up anger at Boris Johnson

Conservative former minister David Davis has called for the Prime Minister to resign.

Davis told Boris Johnson he had spent weeks defending him from “angry constituents”, including by reminding them of the “successes of Brexit”.

He said: “I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take.

Yesterday he did the opposite of that.

So, I will remind him of a quotation which may be familiar to his ear: Leopold Amery to Neville Chamberlain.

“You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing.

In the name of God, go.”