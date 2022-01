This Was Winston Churchill’s Major Communication Fail

Join us as host George Kamel talks to Stephen Mansfield, friend of Ramsey Solutions, entrepreneur, speaker and bestselling author.

Stephen lays out how to lead your team when the when the direction isn’t clear—and how you can navigate these situations with your team.

Later in the episode, George chats with Suzanne Simms, the senior executive vice president of B2C, about how we make decisions at Ramsey with a new framework our leadership team has developed.