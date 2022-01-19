Remembering Mac Miller

Remembering Mac Miller.

Malcolm James McCormick was born on January 19, 1992, and passed on September 7, 2018.

Here are five facts to celebrate the late rapper’s life.

1.

He started rapping when he was 14 years old and went by EZ Mac before becoming Mac Miller.

2.

Miller taught himself how to play the guitar, bass, piano and drums. 3.

He was a record producer under the pseudonym Larry Fisherman.

4.

His debut studio album, 'Blue Slide Park,' was the first independently-distributed album to top the US 'Billboard' 200 chart since 1995.

5.

Miller received his first-ever Grammy nomination posthumously for his last studio album, 'Swimming.'.

Happy Birthday, Mac Miller!