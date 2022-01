Top Story with Tom Llamas - Jan. 18 | NBC News NOW

Verizon and AT&T are now delaying the 5G service rollout around dozens of airports as major airlines warned of flight interruption, Russia is moving troops to the Belarus border with Ukraine plus nearly 100,000 soldiers on its own western border, first images showing the devastation of Tonga after the historic volcanic eruption and a new video shows New York City police running into a burning apartment building that had just partially collapsed.