Live From America 1.19.22 @11am COVID RESTRICTIONS WILL DIE IN 2022!

Covid craze will die in 2022 - The U.K drops all Covid mandates - Exposing schools that are abusing children - Dr. OZ challenges Tony Fauci to a Covid debate - IL residents need to know about HB 4244 ASAP - DC cops sue Ali Alexander using KKK act - 5G is on delay at the risk of interfering with passenger planes