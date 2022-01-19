Playboy/OnlyFans "Model" Too "Beautiful" to Find a Boyfriend!

Elizabeth Marie Chevalier, 27, is learning the hard way that you can buy tits, but you can't buy love.

It's unfortunate for her, because she has tried LITERALLY everything, but at the end of the day, getting that relationship she so desperately wants, is unachievable, because she is too damn amazing.

She is too damn beautiful.

She is too damn popular on Social Media and OnlyFans that it's impossible for her to find a simp... er, boyfriend to settle down with.

It has nothing to do with her, it's everyone else's' fault.

Obviously.