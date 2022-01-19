Jeff Goldblum Reviews Impressions of Himself | Vanity Fair

The legendary Jeff Goldblum reviews impressions of Jeff Goldblum.

He watches some of the most popular impressions of himself and gives his opinion on each.

From David Duchovny's SNL skit to Tom Hiddleston and TikTok comedians, here are some of the best impressions of Jeff Goldblum.Check out Season 2 of "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" streaming now on Disney+.Impressions by:David Duchovny: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVpt3erH7msMatt Friend: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ7mW1uFz33/?hl=enBryan Cranston: https://youtu.be/Bn6N3qYcIgYElon Gold: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qe1q_4d2IyMJustin Rupple: https://www.tiktok.com/@therupple/video/7010553516397710597?lang=enTom Hiddleston: https://youtu.be/ERg5rV74vQk