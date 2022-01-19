André Leon Talley, Fashion Industry Icon, Dead at 73

ABC reports that fashion icon André Leon Talley has died at the age of 73.

On January 18, the news was confirmed via a statement released on the former Vogue editor's Instagram.

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of André Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York.

Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world's fashion bible, André Leon Talley, Instagram statement, via ABC.

ABC reports that the cause of Talley's death was not disclosed.

Talley served as U.S. Vogue's news director from 1938 to 1987 and the magazine's creative director from 1988 to 1995.

He would go on to serve as editor-at-large until 2013.

According to ABC, the author, curator and TV personality was known for his sense of humor, his honesty and his unique personal style.

Talley appeared as a judge on 'America's Next Top Model' for four seasons.

He also appeared in cameos on 'Empire' and the first 'Sex in the City' movie.

Following news of his death, many friends and fashion insiders have honored his memory on social media.

Good bye darling André ... no one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did ... no one was grander and more soulful than you were .., Diane von Furstenberg, Fashion designer, via Instagram.

...the world will be less joyfulI I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years.... I miss your loud screams ...I love you soooo much, Diane von Furstenberg, Fashion designer, via Instagram