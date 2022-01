Testing Multi-Tool Gadgets with Kristen Wiig & Will Forte | WIRED

MacGruber is a master when it comes to getting the most out of objects, so who better to test multi-tool gadgets than Will Forte and Kristen Wiig?

Peacock’s original comedy series, MACGRUBER, based on the iconic SNL parody sketch and cult-favorite 2010 film, is back!

Starring Will Forte and Kristen Wiig, stream it now - only on Peacock