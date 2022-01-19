Alessandra Ambrosio Talks Her Career Evolution: Victoria’s Secret to Parenthood

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio sits down for an intimate conversation about following her dreams, her career, motherhood, and her evolution as a woman.

She also models an iconic look for the 3 most important chapters in her life; moving to NYC at 17 and meeting photographer Stewart Shining, her busy career as a supermodel and VS Angel, and doing double-time as a model and mother.

Alessandra also shares the parts of her book Alessandra by Stewart Shining that correlate with some of the most memorable times in her life and career.