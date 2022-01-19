Britney Spears issues legal letter to her sister

American pop star Britney Spears issued a cease and desist letter to her sister, actor Jamie Lynn Spears, on Wednesday over comments made during the promotion of her book.
Jamie Lynn Spears' book 'Things I Should Have Said' dropped this week.
The letter pointedly slams Jamie Lynn for “airing false or fantastical grievances” on her promotional tour for her memoir,..