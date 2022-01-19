Legal Battle Over Britney Spears' Conservatorship Continues

Fox News reports that Britney Spears is taking legal action against her father, Jamie, and her sister, Jamie Lynn.

The story comes as the latest installment in the ongoing court battle over her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated on Nov.

12.

According to Fox News, a cease-and-desist letter was sent by Britney's attorney, Matthew Rosengart, to Jamie Lynn on January 17.

The letter reportedly told her to , "cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign.

If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.".

Fox News reports that Jamie Lynn is currently promoting 'Things I Should Have Said,' her upcoming book.

We write with hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her, Matthew Rosengart, Britney Spears' attorney, via Fox News.

Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books.

It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory, Matthew Rosengart, Britney Spears' attorney, via Fox News.

'TMZ' reports that Britney has also requested that her father pay back millions of dollars that he made over the course of the conservatorship.

According to court documents, Britney's father made $6 million while running the conservatorship.

'TMZ' reports that the court documents allege that Jamie Spears, "engaged in self-dealing, financial and business mismanagement ... engaged in abusive and bullying conduct toward his daughter, [and] deprived his daughter of fundamental civil liberties …".

