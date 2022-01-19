🇬🇧Boris Johnson Ends All Restrictions in England.

⚡UK PM Boris Johnson: "As of Thursday next week mandatory certification will end....no longer ask people to work from home....the government will no longer mandate the wearing of face masks anywhere."
⚡UK PM Boris Johnson: "As of Thursday next week mandatory certification will end....no longer ask people to work from home....the government will no longer mandate the wearing of face masks anywhere."
Health Secretary Sajid Javid is expected to reiterate Boris Johnson's earlier announcement about the lifting of Plan B..
Boris Johnson: "As a result, from the start of Thursday next week mandatory certification will end. Organisations can, of..