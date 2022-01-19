Republican Roundtable: The Economy

Inflation and shortages have intensified in the last year as a result of reckless federal borrowing and spending.

In grocery stores across the country, working families are seeing bare selves again as household staples are increasingly out-of-stock.

If you do find products on the shelves, they cost more because of historic inflation, which has soared to the highest level since 1982.

To alleviate this burden, it isn’t enough to stop open-ended spending.

We must rebuild an economy that ensures prosperity and freedom for future generations.