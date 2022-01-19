Jay-Z and Others Want Rap Lyrics To Stop Being Used As Criminal Evidence

Jay-Z and Others Want Rap Lyrics , To Stop Being Used As Criminal Evidence.

'The Guardian' reports music artists are pleading with officials to alter a New York state law to prevent lyrics in rap songs from being used as criminal evidence.

The legislation, 'Rap Music on Trial,' was proposed to prevent prosecutors from using lyrics as damning evidence.

It aims to prevent citing lyrics unless there is "clear and convincing proof" of a correlation between the lyrics and a crime.

The right to free speech is enshrined in our federal and state constitutions.

, Jamaal Bailey, New York Senator, via 'The Guardian'.

The admission of art as criminal evidence only serves to erode this fundamental right, , Jamaal Bailey, New York Senator, via 'The Guardian'.

... and the use of rap and hip-hop lyrics in particular is emblematic of the systemic racism that permeates our criminal justice system.

, Jamaal Bailey, New York Senator, via 'The Guardian'.

The prospective legislation has received support from Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Killer Mike and more.

This is a long time coming.

, Alex Spiro, attorney for Jay-Z, via 'Rolling Stone'.

By changing the law here, you do a lot of good for the cases that it affects, Alex Spiro, attorney for Jay-Z, via 'Rolling Stone'.

... but you also send a message that progress is coming.

, Alex Spiro, attorney for Jay-Z, via 'Rolling Stone'