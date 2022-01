DVG Podcast - Episode 19 - Justin Eggar - Fiji on my mind

In Episode 19 Adam DeGraide interviews the CEO of Quantum Assurance International, Justin Eggar.

Justin not only lived in FIJI for most of his childhood but he was in the NAVY and in the corporate world for many years prior to starting Quantum Assurance in 2019.

In less than 2 years they have over 100 employees and serve hundreds of insurance agents throughout the USA.

This is a great interview, loaded with wisdom and a just the right amount of fun sprinkled in!

Enjoy.