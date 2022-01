THE UK ENDS MANDATES! IS THIS ALSO THE END OF RESTRICTIONS IN CANADA?

The UK ends vaccine and mask mandates country-wide, Canadian children incite Covid propaganda, and more truths are revealed about government lies surrounding Covid early treatment.

Laura-Lynn also interviews four Canadian nurses who have been fired from their jobs, to talk about Covid protocols back east and their experiences over the last few months.

Furthermore, Dr. Roger Hodkinson joins Laura-Lynn to discuss irresponsible lockdowns and mandates by governments in North America.