It's All Over Now - Ronnie Wood, Bill Wyman, Frank Skinner, Tramper Price - Live November 2000

"It's All Over Now", performed during an impromptu jam at the opening of the charity, The Peter Cook Foundation at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Knightsbridge, London in November 2000.

Before the song begins, Bill Wyman gives a quick lesson in rock-history.

Frank Skinner joins the song mid-way and does a fine Mick Jagger impersonation.

On stage are Ronnie Wood, Bill Wyman, Tramper Price, Frank Skinner and Tewe Henare.