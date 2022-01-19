Election security, the Blockchain and NFTs

I was thinking about the idea of how NFTs work.

The idea of the public ledger of the blockchain.

The idea that our elections are super sussy right now.

I was thinking something along the lines of every election has an NFT and that NFT has a possible X amount of addresses associated with it.

Each address would correlate to a registered voter.

That voter then would vote and it would be added to the public ledger that they voted.

Who they voted for would go into the voting machine and then encrypted and updated to the public ledger.

You could see who voted for what but only an address that links to a anonymous registered voter.

I know that blockchain has been talked about in regards to election security.

I thought NFTs would be an interesting addition to the bigger blockchain voting idea.