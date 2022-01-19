33-Year-Old Single Dad KIDNAPPED by Hospital, Set for Death! PLUS: Nurse Whistleblower and MORE!
Our next guest wants to remain anonymous, for understandable reasons.

She’s a nurse in California, which might as well be Stalinist Russia for how it treats its inhabitants.

Our whistleblower says she sees the same pattern repeat over and over: Patients get put on remdesivir and another deadly “medicine,” Vancomycin, which also damages the kidneys.

Nobody is getting adequate nutrition or IVs.

Nobody is given a nebulizer.

Nobody gets antibiotics.

The patients would end up dying from this, then the doctors rush in and rip their organs out since they&apos;re donors.

The Whistleblower Nurse joins us to discuss.