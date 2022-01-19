University of Michigan Will Pay $490 Million to Sexual Abuse Victims

University of Michigan Will Pay $490 Million , to Sexual Abuse Victims. University of Michigan Will Pay $490 Million , to Sexual Abuse Victims. The agreement is between the university and at least 1,000 people who were sexually abused by a campus doctor.

The amount is one of the most significant settlements in regards to victims of sexual abuse.

Dr. Robert E.

Anderson sexually abused students for decades.

.

The son of one of the university's star coaches reported his own experience of abuse to his father in 1969.

The incident was ignored.

Anderson died in 2008.

Allegations of his criminal behavior broke publicly in 2019... ... when the story of a former student prompted the university to ask other victims to come forward.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs responded to the agreement.

The University of Michigan has accepted responsibility financially and otherwise for harm that was caused by Anderson to so many young people that could have been avoided, Jamie White, Plaintiff Lawyer, via 'The New York Times'.

The university should be commended and not condemned, Jamie White, Lawyer for Plaintiffs, via 'The New York Times'.

The lawyer also stated that many of the victims were seeking accountability rather than vengeance against the university.

Most of our clients had a strong love for the university and did not want to see permanent damage, but wanted accountability, Jamie White, Plaintiff Lawyer, via 'The New York Times'.

The chairman of the Michigan Board of Regents said he hopes that the settlement will help Anderson's victims begin to heal.

[Michigan officials] hope this settlement will begin the healing process for survivors, Jordan Acker, Board of Regents Chairman, via 'The New York Times'