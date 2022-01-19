Boris Johnson Faces Growing Calls for His Resignation

Boris Johnson , Faces Growing Calls , for His Resignation .

NPR reports that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces calls to step down, even from members of his own party.

.

The calls for Johnson's resignation come amid a scandal over gatherings the prime minister hosted while the rest of the U.K. remained under a strict pandemic lockdown.

.

Johnson reportedly claims that the 2020 and 2021 parties, held at the prime minister's London home, were not in violation of lockdown rules.

.

On January 18, Johnson told Sky News that he was unaware that the parties went against the same social distancing protocols that his own government drafted.

.

Nobody told me and nobody, nobody said that this was something that was against the rules, Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, Sky News Interview, via NPR.

NPR reports that last week, opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer called for Johnson to step down.

.

This week, that call has been echoed by members of the prime minister's own party.

.

On January 19, Conservative Party MP Christian Wakeford wrote Johnson a letter explaining his defection to the Labour Party.

.

You and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves, Christian Wakeford, Conservative Party MP, Letter to Boris Johnson, via NPR.

Meanwhile, David Davis, another Conservative member of parliament said that he was done defending Johnson against "angry constituents.".

I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take.

Yesterday he did the opposite of that, David Davis, Conservative Party member of parliament, via NPR.

I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take.

Yesterday he did the opposite of that, David Davis, Conservative Party member of parliament, via NPR