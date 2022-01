Democrats’ Dangerous Doublespeak on Build Back ‘Broke’ Bill Isn’t Fooling Anyone

On Tuesday, December 7 2021, Senator James Lankford (R-OK) participated in a press conference to talk about the dangerous tax-and-spend policies Democrats are proposing in their Build Back Better bill, which Lankford says will only stifle investment in the US, increase debt, and increasing inflation.

Lankford highlighted a few of the ominous tax proposals in the US, some of which have already been decried as ineffective.