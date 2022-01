The Go4TheGoldy Triathlon and Fitness Vlog #ADayInTheLife #Triathlete

It's been a couple of days but that's because nothing TOO crazy hasn't been going on, but I wanted to check in today and let you know the Go4TheGoldy Project is still on!

(at least 1 workout a day for the entire year of 2022).

Heading to Kansas City this weekend to watch my Bills take on the Chiefs, so getting in the workouts will be challenging on the road.

Challenging doesn't mean impossible though!

I'll make sure to bring you along for the ride