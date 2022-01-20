Expired Movie (2022) - Ryan Kwanten, Jillian Nguyen, Hugo Weaving

Expired Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) and Hugo Weaving (The Matrix series) star in this futuristic thriller set in a neon-drenched metropolis.

As Jack (Kwanten) works as a hitman, his lonely life is altered by two strangers -- one a club singer, the other a scientist (Weaving).

Jack and the singer fall in love, but as their relationship grows stronger, Jack grows physically weaker, unable to assassinate the targets he seeks.

Soon the scientist discovers the shocking reasons behind Jack's deadly affliction... directed by Ivan Sen starring Ryan Kwanten, Jillian Nguyen, Hugo Weaving release date March 18, 2022 (in theaters and on VOD)