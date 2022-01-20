Tall Girl 2 Movie

Tall Girl 2 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (Ava Michelle) is no longer just the "tall girl" -- she's popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year's school musical.

But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested.

As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.

Directed by Emily Ting starring Ava Michelle, Sabrina Carpenter, Griffin Gluck, Luke Eisner, Anjelika Washington, Steve Zahn, Angela Kinsey release date February 11, 2022 (on Netflix)