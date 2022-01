Canadian Truckers Plan Nationwide Convoy on Jan 23rd, Meeting in Ottawa on the 25th | Jan 15th 2022

Colin V, a trucker in British Columbia, is helping organize a nationwide trucker convoy starting on January 23rd.

The truckers are standing up against the vax-pass mandates for them driving across borders.

Drivers are refusing to disclosure their medical history and quarantine for travel.

More information available at canada-unity.com or by emailing Colin V.

Directly.

Protests and trucker convoys continue across Canada.