Nurse Sarah Explains How She Got Fines & Charges Dropped for a Nursing Home Candlelight Vigil Protest.

She successfully defended herself against the unjust charges and the constant judicial delays.

The information at Stand4Thee.ca helped her write a defense, which the case never got to.

Protests and fighting the fines continue across Canada.