OPENING REMARKS: Rep. Obernolte, 206 House Members call for CBO score before reconciliation vote

Watch Rep.

Obernolte's opening remarks at his press conference announcing a letter calling for a postponement of any vote on the reconciliation bill until the final text can be scored by the Congressional Budget Office.

The letter is signed by almost every Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, including Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Whip Steve Scalise, Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik and House Budget Committee Ranking Member Jason Smith.