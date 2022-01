Biden Press Conference "American Republic of China"

I'm sorry ya'll but this whole press conference was a mess, like watching your elderly relative who has obvious dementia try to get a sentence out.

You sit there and nod your head not knowing what they are trying to say and then gently take them by the hand and help them to bed.

Biden called us the "American Republic of China" while stammering and stumbling around #bidenpressconference #dementia #americanrepublicofchina