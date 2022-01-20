Biden’s Bloviated Presser

For two hours, Joe Biden talked about his tremendous achievements over the past year.
On the Hannity show, Mark points out there has been great progress—for Iran, China and Russia.
Biden’s first year has been a disaster.
For two hours, Joe Biden talked about his tremendous achievements over the past year.
On the Hannity show, Mark points out there has been great progress—for Iran, China and Russia.
Biden’s first year has been a disaster.
Tucker Carlson dissects comments from Biden’s first press conference of 2022 on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’
"Um... I'm Sorry... Um, Uh..." Biden Lost His Place at Presser, Stumbles Through Notes