UK’s COVID Restrictions Lifted Tomorrow!!, 3767

Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on the end of COVID tyranny.
LIVE: Devon reacts as Plan B Covid restrictions set to be scrapped
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette
The first stage will be an end to wearing masks in classrooms, which starts tomorrow
Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on the end of COVID tyranny.
The first stage will be an end to wearing masks in classrooms, which starts tomorrow
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Shops, bars and restaurants in a southern Dutch town opened Friday in a protest action that..