Marc ter Stegen answers 5 electric questions

It’s a well-known fact that Marc ter Stegen is a figurehead on the pitch: his persevering attitude and saves are proof of that.

However, what many don’t know is that the FC Barcelona goalkeeper is a role model off the field as well.

A great advocate of sustainability, he takes various steps in his day-to-day life to contribute to a cleaner world, like consuming local products, reducing his use of plastics and making a firm commitment to zero-emission transport.

In fact, on the day he received his first 100% electric car, the CUPRA Born, we asked him five rapid fire questions about how he “electrifies” his own life.