Song For Emily

As a parent who was sadly kept away from my first born i felt the heartbreak, I used to wake up in the mornings and cry sometimes.

I have shed many tears over the years because i just wanted her to have her dad in her life but it was not to be.

One morning i woke up in tears again, sat on my piano and wrote this song for her, i remember crying as i was writing this song and one day, straight after another court case fighting to see her, i made this video to compliment the song.

Hope you like it and subscribe to my channel for more stuff from me.