Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard For $68.7 Billion

Microsoft has announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion.

This means IPs like Call of Duty, Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Starcraft and Candy Crush will all be under the XBOX branding and available on XBOX GAME PASS and PC GAME PASS when the deal is complete.