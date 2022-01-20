Stars, Moon & Planets Guide Me!

This video includes one of many love poems. Its lines are filled with love quotes.

It is a sad expression of love lost as a lover remembers romance and laments over their love that's been lost.

The lover is filled with anguish that their love and spirit are broken.

They look to the stars, moon & planets and exclaim "I implore what must I do?" This lover, like so many others who have lost lovers, desires to love once again and live life to the fullest with joy and happiness and is hoping that astrology may enable this joy.