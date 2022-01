A LOVER’S WOE!

This video includes love quotes written by Sheila in response to a challenge by her peers.

She was to write a poem prompted by specific poems written by the renowned poets Percy Bysshe Shelley, Robert Frost, Lord Byron, Amy Lowell, John Keats, and Pablo Neruda and writing a line based on each poem.

The poems respectively, by author are: The Indian Serenade, Acquainted With The Night, And Wilt Thou Weep, A Little Song, When I Have Fears, and I Do Not Love You Except Because I Love You.