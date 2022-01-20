Biden: 'Russia Will Be Held Accountable If It Invades Ukraine'

President Joe Biden said it will be a "disaster for Russia" if they invade the Ukraine.
Biden also stressed that U.S. allies are ready to "impose severe cost and significant harm" on Russia if they move forward.
President Joe Biden said it will be a "disaster for Russia" if they invade the Ukraine.
Biden also stressed that U.S. allies are ready to "impose severe cost and significant harm" on Russia if they move forward.
Biden on Russia invading Ukraine:It depends on what it does.It's one thing if it's a minor incursion
Biden on Russia invading Ukraine: "It's one thing if it's a minor incursion..."