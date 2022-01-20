Amazon Jungle Animals 🦒🌾

Filming wildlife is all about moments.

On this particularly day in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, came across a female harp seal at the ice edge encouraging her pup into the water.

Judging by its size and reluctance to get in the water, this pup had likely never been in the water before.

This was the moment.

Quietly slipped into the water and waited.

The mother’s encouragement worked and at 10 days old, the pup got into the water for its very first swimming lesson!

To his surprise, it came straight over, and just like when lying next to a friendly dog, it began sniffing and licking my face.

In the next hour and a half, he watched this little pup go from a flappy uncontrolled mess to the makings of a pro seal swimmer.

