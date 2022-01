Arithmetic SEQUENCES & Arithmetic SERIES - Introduction

Hello!

In this video, I will talk about arithmetic sequences and arithmetic series.

First, I explain what an arithmetic sequence is.

A sequence is a list of numbers with commas separating each term.

There may or may not be a pattern between each term.

A sequence does not need to begin with number 1.

Just because the first term is 1, it does not mean that the second term cannot be 1 too.