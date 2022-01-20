~Carnosine and Anserine ~Two Meat Antioxidants Not to Overlook

When I say antioxidants, you probably think of Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Selenium and a few plant nutrients.

What if I told you meat contains its own unique antioxidants not found elsewhere?

This is just the case.

Carnosine and Anserine are two dipeptides (2 amino acids) found in meat that offer outstanding health benefits.

Let me share with you where they can be found in greatest concentrations so you can harness the full value of their activity.

From cardiovascular disease to diabetes to gastrointestinal dysfunction, these two nutrients will change the conversation about meat completely.