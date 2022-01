Animals (Ruminants) Unlock Plant Benefits Humans Cannot - Next Level Nutrition

Can you reduce the amount of plants you eat and still get the same benefit?

Recently I had a chance to speak to two authorities on animal nutrition that have shown that the forage animals consume changes the nutritional characteristics of the meat products we consume.

If you have ever felt that you were consuming too many plant in your diet with no positive impact, you have to watch this.

Let's talk about what the science shows.