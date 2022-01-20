Punjab: Veteran Akali leader Prakash Singh Badal admitted to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms
Akali leader Prakash Singh Badal was hospitalized on Wednesday Ludhiana after he was tested positive for Covid-19.

He was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, according to Doctor Bishav Mohan #PrakashSinghBadal #NarendraModi #Punjab